JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of XPO Logistics worth $27,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

