JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 113,078 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.64% of ScanSource worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $718.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

