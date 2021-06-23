JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 217,295 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 217,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of Sanmina worth $27,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sanmina by 34.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

