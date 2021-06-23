JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 93,443 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of AAR worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AAR by 286.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AAR by 23.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AAR by 58.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 226.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE:AIR opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.62 and a beta of 1.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.