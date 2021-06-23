JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Insider Buys £19,890.86 in Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) insider Alexa Henderson bought 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £19,890.86 ($25,987.54).

On Tuesday, May 18th, Alexa Henderson purchased 59 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £285.56 ($373.09).

JSGI stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 506.80 ($6.62). The stock had a trading volume of 38,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.29. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The stock has a market cap of £276.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

