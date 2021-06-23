JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.03 Per Share

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MATE stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102.50 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 66,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,977. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.85.

In other JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,050,000 ($6,597,857.33).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

