Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $9.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.04. 14,513,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,972,724. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 170.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.