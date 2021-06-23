Juggernaut (JGN) Price Tops $1.42 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004310 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $56.34 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

