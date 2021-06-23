Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

