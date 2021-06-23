JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Reaches $14.74 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. JulSwap has a market cap of $14.74 million and $658,715.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,396.08 or 1.00357919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002666 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 461,744,651 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

