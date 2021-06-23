Jupiter Hits One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Jupiter has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00170767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.97 or 1.00452548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

