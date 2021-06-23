JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0401 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. JUST has a total market capitalization of $90.62 million and $96.41 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00107323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00168922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,494.24 or 0.99943673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002689 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

