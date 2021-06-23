JustBet (WINR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $130,235.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00107791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,477.29 or 1.00080310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

