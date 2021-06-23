Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading Up 6.6%

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 162,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 279,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLDO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $297.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

