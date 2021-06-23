Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.34. 539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Kaya in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.89 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42.

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

