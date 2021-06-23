KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $357.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

