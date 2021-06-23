KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Shares of BX opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

