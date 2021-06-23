KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $263,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $217,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $5,536,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

