KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO opened at $464.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

