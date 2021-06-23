KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.