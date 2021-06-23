KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KE stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion and a PE ratio of 330.20. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

