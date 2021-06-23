Keep Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.46 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $145.07 million and approximately $22.46 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 535,719,473 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

