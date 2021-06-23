Keep3rV1 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.88 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $18.47 million and $1.88 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $92.33 or 0.00276043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00610003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078090 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

