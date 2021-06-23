Keep4r Price Reaches $3.66 on Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00011190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $306,723.04 and $19,125.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00604680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00078054 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,908 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

