KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Down 32% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $124.68 or 0.00383021 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $1.72 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00021083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.89 or 0.00607911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00077743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039448 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

