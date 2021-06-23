Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.95

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.55. Keppel shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 6,292 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.