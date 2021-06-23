Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.98. 22,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.84. Kering has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.35.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.