Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of KROS stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.45. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $378,723.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,531. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,309 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

