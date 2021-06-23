Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 128,633 shares.The stock last traded at $44.10 and had previously closed at $52.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $378,723.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,322 shares of company stock worth $6,541,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

