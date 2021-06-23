KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $900,948.03 and approximately $48,233.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00111201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00172760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,449.38 or 0.99253948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002722 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,017,097 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

