Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Down 0.3%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 298.90 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92). Approximately 245,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 354,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

