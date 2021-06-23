Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.