Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target boosted by Truist from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

KIM opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

