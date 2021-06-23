Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 72.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. 1,139,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102,198. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 51.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,154,171 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 63.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

