KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $312.06. 13,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.