KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of KLAC traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $309.99. 2,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.