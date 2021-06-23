Kleros Trading 28.7% Lower This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $59.41 million and $3.70 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00365617 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

