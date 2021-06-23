Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.1771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.