Konomi Network Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00614811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078092 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

