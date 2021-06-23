Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57). Approximately 3,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 97,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351 ($4.59).

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kooth Company Profile (LON:KOO)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.