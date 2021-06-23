Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 1,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

