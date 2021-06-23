Korea Investment CORP Acquires 22,500 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 119.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group stock opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

