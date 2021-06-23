Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 595.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.