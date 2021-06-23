Korea Investment CORP Buys 2,100 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of GDS opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

