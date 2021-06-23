Korea Investment CORP Buys 7,100 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $330.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

