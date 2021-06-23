Korea Investment CORP Buys 8,200 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

