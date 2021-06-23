Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.30% of ACM Research worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,688,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $10,280,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in ACM Research by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62 and a beta of 0.75. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

