Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $390.74 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

