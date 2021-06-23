Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y opened at $670.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $696.66. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $460.58 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

