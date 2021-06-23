Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

EIX opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

